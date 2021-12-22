Al Horford Seems Excited After Celtics Reportedly Signed Joe Johnson

NESN Logo Sign In

The Celtics reportedly are bringing back a fan-favorite on Joe Johnson on a 10-day contract, and it’s going over well with Al Horford.

Boston, like many other NBA teams, is dealing with COVID-19 and has had to make some adjustments to its roster. Once the news was reported that Johnson, who hasn’t played in the NBA since 2018, was returning to the Celtics, Horford quickly took to Twitter to express his excitement.

“Yes!!!!!! ??????,” he tweeted.

The Celtics return to action Wednesday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers and have quite the lengthy injury report, including Horford who entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols last week.

Tip-off from TD Garden is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.