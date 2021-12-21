Patriots Playoff Picture: Updated Clinching Scenarios, Latest Analytics

NESN Logo Sign In

The NFC still has two games to play, but Week 15 is all wrapped up for the AFC.

So, let’s give an updated look at the Patriots’ playoff picture.

New England now is 9-5 after Saturday’s disappointing loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Had the Patriots won, they would’ve moved back into first place in the conference and made Sunday’s matchup with the Buffalo Bills a potential hat-and-t-shirt-game. Instead, the Bills now have an opportunity to take over the top spot in the division with a victory at Gillette Stadium.

On the positive side, the Tennessee Titans lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, allowing New England to hold second place in the AFC.

We’ll get into clinching scenarios/tiebreakers in a moment. First, let’s look at the current AFC East and conference standings.

AFC East

1. New England Patriots (9-5)

Remaining games: vs. Bills; vs. Jacksonville Jaguars; at Miami Dolphins

2. Buffalo Bills (8-6)

Remaining games: at Patriots; vs. Atlanta Falcons; vs. New York Jets

3. Miami Dolphins (7-7)

Remaining games: at New Orleans Saints; at Titans; vs. Patriots

4. New York Jets (3-7)

Remaining games: vs. Jaguars; vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers; at Bills

AFC

1. Kansas City Chiefs (10-4)

Remaining games: vs. Steelers; at Cincinnati Bengas; at Denver Broncos

2. New England Patriots (9-5)

3. Tennessee Titans (9-5)

Remaining games: vs. San Francisco 49ers; vs. Dolphins; at Houston Texans

4. Cincinnati Bengals (8-6)

Remaining games: vs. Baltimore Ravens; vs. Chiefs; at Cleveland Browns

5. Indianapolis Colts (8-6)

Remaining games: at Arizona Cardinals; vs. Las Vegas Raiders; at Jaguars

6. Los Angeles Chargers (8-6)

Remaining games: at Texans; vs. Broncos; at Raiders

7. Buffalo Bills (8-6)