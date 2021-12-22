How Pete Carroll Reacted To Brutal No-Call After Seahawks’ Loss Vs. Rams

NESN Logo Sign In

The Seattle Seahawks came out on the wrong end of a brutal no-call during the fourth quarter of Tuesday’s eventual loss to their NFC West rival Los Angeles Rams.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson lofted a pass to running back DeeJay Dallas on fourth-and-six with Seattle at midfield and trailing Los Angeles by seven points with 3:27 left. Rams linebacker Ernest Jones seemingly got to Dallas before the ball, which was a bit underthrown by WIlson, throwing his arm on the running back and hindering Dallas’ ability to haul in a catch.

It prompted many on Twitter to go crazy given what many thought was an officiating miscue.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was asked about it after Seattle came up short in a 20-10 loss to the Rams.

“I don’t know. Those guys make these calls when they make them, and sometimes they do and sometimes they don’t,” Carroll said, per the team. “It happened quickly. And it didn’t look very good on the little replay that somebody showed me. But I don’t know.

“I’m not belly-aching about that call. We needed to win the game in all the other ways we could have won the game,” Carroll added.

You can watch the play here.