Ex-Red Sox Mitch Moreland Subject Of ‘Jeopardy!’ Question For Nickname

Mitch Moreland had a nice run with the Boston Red Sox, one that saw him rise to being a fan favorite known by the moniker “Mitchy Two-Bags.”

Who would’ve thought that would end up being a question on one of television’s longest-running shows?

In 2017, Moreland joined the Red Sox and immediately got off to a smashing start. He had a propensity for ripping doubles, and from there the “Two-Bags” nickname only grew. Oftentimes, it could be evolved into three- or four-bags based on the play, but it ultimately was the “Two-Bags” nickname that stuck, as evidenced by his decision to put that on the back of his Players’ Weekend jersey.

Fast forward to Tuesday, and on “Jeopardy!” one of the categories was sports nicknames. The $200 question featured the first baseman.

“Mitch Moreland, sometimes called ‘Mitchy Four Bags’ is a pro athlete in this sport,'” the question said.

The contestant did get the answer correct, by the way, and Moreland was real jazzed about the whole thing in his Instagram story.

