Bruins’ Curtis Lazar Tests Out Of NHL’s COVID-19 Protocols

Slowly, the Boston Bruins are getting players back from the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols.

Curtis Lazar is the latest, according to Bruce Cassidy.

The Bruins head coach told reporters Sunday that the forward produced two negative tests to receive clearance as Boston returned to practice.

The news comes on the same day that Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron, Craig Smith and Jeremy Swayman were spotted participating at Warrior Ice Arena, though Charlie Coyle was added to protocols, Boston announced Sunday afternoon.

That makes for 11 players who have been subjected to quarantine away from the team in recent weeks, with the league extending its pause until Tuesday, Dec. 28.