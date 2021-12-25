Julian Edelman Reacts To Bill Belichick’s Unexpected Apology To Media

NESN Logo Sign In

Bill Belichick acted out of character this past Monday.

It all started with the Patriots head coach carrying himself in very on-brand fashion following New England’s Week 15 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Belichick rarely is in a chatty mood, but he was even more short than usual with the media after the Patriots had their win streak halted at seven.

In an event no one saw coming, Belichick ultimately apologized for the way he handled questions at Lucas Oil Stadium. Julian Edelman, who played under Belichick for 12 seasons, believes the remorse might have been a product of the future Hall of Famer getting up there in age.

“You know what, I guess, my dad told me people soften up a little bit when you get older,” Edelman said on Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast, as transcribed by NBC Sports Boston. “You get a little more wisdom, you start being a nicer guy. Maybe that’s happening. What is he 70 now?”

The frustrating loss in Indy also didn’t rob Belichick of his holiday cheer. The Patriots modified their standard Saturday schedule so that players can spend some time with their families on Christmas Day.