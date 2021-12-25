Patriots Post Fitting Tweet About Another Matthew Slater Pro Bowl Nod

Slater now is a 10-time Pro Bowler

Another season, another Pro Bowl invitation for Matthew Slater.

Slater on Wednesday was one of the three New England Patriots players named to the AFC’s initial 2022 Pro Bowl roster, joining linebacker Matthew Judon and cornerback J.C. Jackson. It marked the 10th career Pro Bowl nod for Slater, who’s earned the honor in all but four of his NFL seasons to date.

The Patriots on Thursday celebrated Slater’s latest accomplishment via Twitter, using a photoshopped video that humorously (and accurately) depicts the special teams ace’s Pro Bowl run.

Of course, Slater surely is hoping he won’t be on hand for the star-studded exhibition at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The goal for the respected veteran and the rest of his New England teammates is to be preparing for Super Bowl LVI in early February.

