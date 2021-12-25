Patriots Players Salute J.C. Jackson For First Pro Bowl Selection

NESN Logo Sign In

Roughly four-and-a-half months ago, doubt was cast over J.C. Jackson’s hopes of playing in the NFL after he went undrafted.

Now, the 26-year-old is one of the best cornerbacks in all of football, a notion that was reinforced Wednesday.

Jackson was one of three New England Patriots named to the AFC’s initial 2022 Pro Bowl roster alongside linebacker Matthew Judon and special teams ace Matthew Slater. It marked the first career Pro Bowl nod for Jackson, who currently is second on the league’s interceptions leaderboard.

The fourth-year pro on Thursday took to Instagram to celebrate his most impressive individual honor to date. The post elicited responses from a handful of his Patriots teammates.

Kendrick Bourne: “Glory boy! U definitely that man!”

Jamie Collins: “Elite!!!!”

Christian Barmore: “Different”

Deatrich Wise: “Yessir! Congratulations!!”

Should Jackson keep up his torrid pace, he very well could be bound for the first first-team All-Pro honor of his young career.