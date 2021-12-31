Matthew Judon Responds To Bills Fan Calling Him ‘Scumbag’ Over Josh Allen Trip

Matthew Judon has found himself in the crosshairs of Buffalo Bills fans, but he clearly couldn’t care less.
The New England linebacker has faced criticism for tripping Josh Allen during last Sunday’s game between the Patriots and the Bills. It’s unclear whether Judon’s actions were intentional, but Buffalo fans predictably are leaning toward a guilty verdict.
One of them, known on Twitter as DFresh716, took aim at Judon in a tweet Thursday night.
“You’re a scumbag bro,” they tweeted. “Great player, but a scumbag.”
Here’s how Judon responded:
Forget tripping; Judon won’t be doing anything this weekend if he doesn’t clear the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols by Sunday.
The Patriots linebacker missed practice Wednesday and Thursday after landing on the reserve/COVID-19 list and his status for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars remains up in the air. New England and Jacksonville will kick off at 1 p.m. ET.