NBA Rumors: Lakers Dealing Rajon Rondo To Cavaliers?

Is Rajon Rondo about to end up back in the Eastern Conference?

The Cleveland Cavaliers are engaged in “serious talks” with the Los Angeles Lakers for a deal to acquire the veteran guard, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in serious talks on a deal to acquire Lakers guard Rajon Rondo, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. In wake of Ricky Rubio?s season-ending ACL injury, Cleveland has need for backcourt help and is working on the potential move. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 30, 2021

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski followed that report up Thursday, adding that “an agreement is expected to be reached as soon as Friday.”

The Cleveland Cavaliers are nearing a trade to acquire Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo — and an agreement is expected to be reached as soon as Friday, sources tell ESPN. Rondo would be able to join Cleveland as soon as he clears Covid protocols. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 30, 2021

The Cavaliers have exceeded many expectations this season, currently sitting fifth in the Eastern Conference. But in the aftermath of Ricky Rubio’s season-ending ACL tear, the backcourt could use reinforcements.

The optics don’t look great, considering the former Boston Celtics guard looked to run it back with LA by signing a one-year deal to return to the Lakers after a year split between the Atlanta Hawks and LA Clippers.