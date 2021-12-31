Max Pacioretty is out indefinitely after undergoing wrist surgery by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Golden Knights announced that Max Pacioretty had wrist surgery and is out of the lineup indefinitely.

Update: Max Pacioretty had successful wrist surgery today. He will be out of the lineup indefinitely. #VegasBorn — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) December 30, 2021

Pacioretty is seventh in team scoring, with 12 goals and 21 points through 16 games. Vegas has had a hard time keeping players healthy this season, especially its first line. Pacioretty and Mark Stone have both spent considerable time injured this season. Last season, Pacioretty was the Golden Knights’ second-highest scorer, putting up 51 points in 48 games.

Before Vegas’ games against the Kings, Pacioretty’s injury was considered minor. Obviously, it was a lot more severe if he opted out of Thursday’s practice for wrist surgery.

Despite all the injuries the Golden Knights have suffered, they sit first in the Western Conference and average the fourth-most goals per game in the NHL.

