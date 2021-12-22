NBPA Issues Statement On COVID-19 Boosters Amid League Outbreak

NESN Logo Sign In

The NBA — like other professional sports leagues — currently is dealing with COVID-19.

With the Omicron variant causing COVID-19 numbers to dramatically rise, the NBA has taken a hit and already has had to move games due to the virus. The Boston Celtics currently have seven players in the league’s health and safety protocols and some other teams even have more.

Because the numbers have been rising, the National Basketball Players Association issued a statement Tuesday night about the virus and specifically about the accessibility of booster shots for NBA players.

You can check out the statement below, courtesy of ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski:

“The NBPA Board of Player Representatives met today to confirm our commitment to promoting the health and safety of all players in this very challenging environment. We are proud to report that 97 percent of our players have been fully vaccinated and 65 percent of eligible players and coutning have received the booster shot, more than twice the national average. Today, we committed to facilitating the delivery of booster shots to all eligible players and the NBPA is strongly encouraging all of our players to receive a booster as soon as possible.”

The rising numbers certainly aren’t what the league wants, especially around the holidays, but hopefully their statement could help in some way.