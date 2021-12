NESN Logo Sign In

Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron stepped up in a crucial moment Tuesday night, scoring on a third-period power play against the Vancouver Canucks to help Boston tie the game 1-1 five minutes into the final frame.

Bergeron showcased a strong stick in the middle, deflecting in a shot from David Pastrnak as the Bruins benefited from a 5-on-3 advantage.

It was the ninth of the season for Bergeron.