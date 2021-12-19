Eight Thoughts On Mac Jones’ Performance In Patriots’ Loss Vs. Colts

NESN Logo Sign In

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones didn’t have much of a response to the shade thrown his way this week by Bobby Okereke as the Colts linebacker said before the Week 15 game how Indianapolis wanted to make New England one-dimensional.

The Colts essentially did that by taking a 17-point lead at the half, and Okereke then intercepted a pass from Jones — the quarterback’s second pick of the game — on the third play of the second half. Jones, though, put together a respectable fourth quarter after an otherwise forgettable start, but it wasn’t enough to bring the Patriots back from what was once a 20-point deficit in a 27-17 loss.

Jones finished the game 26-for-45 for 299 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

It snapped the Patriots seven-game win streak and dropped them out of the top spot in the AFC, which they would have regained from the Kansas City Chiefs with a Week 15 win.

Here are eight thoughts on Jones’ performance:

— Jones and the Patriots were forced to play from behind early, after having been successful while playing from ahead during much of their seven-game win streak. Essentially, it forced Jones into a situation where he would have to lead the Patriots back. Ultimately, the rookie wasn’t able to do so.

Jones did, however, lead three second-half scoring drives while benefitting from good field position on two possessions. On the first of two, Jones found tight end Hunter Henry on a 12-yard touchdown to cap a nine-play, 61 yard possession. He was 6-for-7 passing on the drive with five of those six passes going for 10 yards or more. The Patriots started the drive on their 39 yard line after a missed field goal.