Patriots Fans Will Love Christian Barmore’s Mindset Entering Colts Game

FOXBORO, Mass. — Christian Barmore came out of the New England Patriots’ bye week confident and motivated.
The rookie defensive tackle delivered a string of energetic proclamations Wednesday as his Patriots prepared to visit the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday night.
Though he called Indianapolis a “real good team” with a “real good O-line” — and was especially complimentary of Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly and All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson — Barmore insisted he and the Patriots are not intimidated by any opponent or venue.
On a potential post-bye letdown: “No, man. I know me and the whole team, we’re coming in with the same (mindset). I don’t care how long we’re off. We’re going to come back with the same vision we had when we were 2-4. We’ve got that 2-4 mindset, and that ain’t never going to go away. We came back. We’re still good. We’re going to keep doing what we’re doing.”
On that 2-4 mindset: “I love it — underdogs, out the mud. The guys like us, we’re going to be real dangerous, so we’re just going to keep coming with that 2-4 mindset every day.”
On being in playoff position: “I knew we was a good-ass team. We just had to find ourselves and be real good. I’m glad we’re on the right track. We’ve got a lot of stuff to work on. We’re still going to be better than we’re are. I think we’re going to be even more better.”
On playing the Colts on the road: “Me, I love playing on the road. I love being the enemy. I love when we go to someone else(‘s stadium) and do our thing. I love playing on the road, and my guys do, too.”
On going against the Colts’ taller offensive line: “I ain’t going to lie, I don’t care how tall you are, how big you are. It does not matter to me. I know the guys say the same thing. You could be 7 feet; I don’t care. If you’re in front of me, you’re going to feel my pain.”
Barmore has backed up that talk this season. The Alabama product has been one of the most disruptive members of arguably the NFL’s best defense, ranking second among Patriots defenders behind outside linebacker Matthew Judon with 34 quarterback pressures, per Pro Football Focus. Barmore also is PFF’s highest-graded rookie D-tackle through 14 weeks.
The Patriots’ front seven will face a stiff challenge this week against Indy’s Jonathan Taylor-led rushing attack. With Nelson, Kelly and the rest of the aforementioned O-line leading the way, Taylor ranks first in the NFL in both rushing yards (1,348) and rushing touchdowns (16).