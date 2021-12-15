Patriots Fans Will Love Christian Barmore’s Mindset Entering Colts Game

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Christian Barmore came out of the New England Patriots’ bye week confident and motivated.

The rookie defensive tackle delivered a string of energetic proclamations Wednesday as his Patriots prepared to visit the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday night.

Though he called Indianapolis a “real good team” with a “real good O-line” — and was especially complimentary of Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly and All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson — Barmore insisted he and the Patriots are not intimidated by any opponent or venue.

On a potential post-bye letdown: “No, man. I know me and the whole team, we’re coming in with the same (mindset). I don’t care how long we’re off. We’re going to come back with the same vision we had when we were 2-4. We’ve got that 2-4 mindset, and that ain’t never going to go away. We came back. We’re still good. We’re going to keep doing what we’re doing.”

On that 2-4 mindset: “I love it — underdogs, out the mud. The guys like us, we’re going to be real dangerous, so we’re just going to keep coming with that 2-4 mindset every day.”

On being in playoff position: “I knew we was a good-ass team. We just had to find ourselves and be real good. I’m glad we’re on the right track. We’ve got a lot of stuff to work on. We’re still going to be better than we’re are. I think we’re going to be even more better.”

On playing the Colts on the road: “Me, I love playing on the road. I love being the enemy. I love when we go to someone else(‘s stadium) and do our thing. I love playing on the road, and my guys do, too.”