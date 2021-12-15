Patriots-Bills Week 16 Game Will Not Be Flexed Despite National Intrigue

NESN Logo Sign In

The Patriots and the Bills will kick off at their originally scheduled time on Dec. 26.

Many wondered whether New England Buffalo’s Week 16 clash at Gillette Stadium would be flexed either to the late-afternoon slot or to “Sunday Night Football.” The NFL’s deadline to make such a decision was Tuesday, which came and went without an announcement.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss on Wednesday morning confirmed the league will not flex Patriots-Bills, and that the game will begin at 1 p.m. ET.

The Patriots-Bills game on Dec. 26 will be played at 1 p.m. ET, per the NFL.



The game will not be flexed out of that time spot. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 15, 2021

So, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Pittsburgh Steelers will keep the 4:25 p.m. CBS slot, with the Washington Football Team and Dallas Cowboys squaring off Sunday night.

The Patriots earned a 14-10 win over the Bills on Dec. 6 in a wind-chilled thriller at Highmark Stadium. Depending on how the two teams, and the Miami Dolphins, fare this weekend, New England could be in a position to clinch the AFC East the day after Christmas.