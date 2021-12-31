Patriots Injury Report: Receiver Ruled Out, Eight Questionable Vs. Jaguars

NESN Logo Sign In

The final Patriots injury report of the week is out.

New England will be without receiver Nelson Agholor, who is dealing with a concussion, when it hosts the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Agholor did not play last Sunday against the Buffalo Bills and hasn’t practiced for the last two weeks.

Eight players are listed as “questionable” for Sunday’s game, including safety Kyle Dugger, who was a new addition to Friday’s injury report. Three players — center David Andrews, receiver N’Keal Harry and running back Brandon Bolden — were not on Friday’s report after being listed as “limited” for Thursday’s practice.

Linebacker Dont’a Hightower wasn’t spotted at Friday’s practice and is listed as questionable due to a knee injury. Safety Adrian Phillps also didn’t practice Friday and is questionable with an illness and knee issue.

Guard Shaq Mason returned to practice Friday after sitting out Thursday with an illness. None of the players on the Patriots’ reserve/COVID-19 list, including linebackers Matthew Judon, Ja’Whaun Bentley and Josh Uche, returned Friday. They still could play against Jacksonville if they clear the NFL’s return-to-play protocols.

(Special teamer Brandon King, quarterback Brian Hoyer and offensive lineman Yodny Cajuste also are on the COVID list.)

Here’s the full injury report: