Jaguars Activate Multiple Key Players Off COVID-19 List Ahead Of Patriots Matchup

NESN Logo Sign In

The Jaguars received some good news Friday morning ahead of their game against the New England Patriots.

Jacksonville began the day with a whopping 27 combined players on the reserve/COVID-19 list and practice squad/COVID-19 list. That number shrank to 20 on Friday, with multiple key players activated before the Jaguars’ final practice of the week.

Among them: edge rusher Josh Allen and receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. The former is Jacksonville’s sack leader with 5 1/2, while the latter ranks second on the team in both receptions (56) and receiving yards (544).

We have signed OL D.J. Fluker to the practice squad and activated the following players from the Reserve/COVID-19 list:



DE/OLB Josh Allen

RB Travis Etienne Jr. (returns to injured reserve)

TE Luke Farrell

LB Myles Jack

WR Laviska Shenault Jr.

DE/OLB Jordan Smith

LB Damien Wilson — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) December 31, 2021

The Jaguars will need all the help they can get Sunday afternoon, and getting players such as Allen and Shenault back certainly helps.

As for the Patriots, they, too, are dealing with a COVID situation, with multiple players, including Matthew Judon, on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Patriots and Jaguars are scheduled to kick off from Gillette Stadium at 1 p.m. ET.