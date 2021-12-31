Jaguars Activate Multiple Key Players Off COVID-19 List Ahead Of Patriots Matchup

The Jaguars received some good news Friday morning ahead of their game against the New England Patriots.
Jacksonville began the day with a whopping 27 combined players on the reserve/COVID-19 list and practice squad/COVID-19 list. That number shrank to 20 on Friday, with multiple key players activated before the Jaguars’ final practice of the week.
Among them: edge rusher Josh Allen and receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. The former is Jacksonville’s sack leader with 5 1/2, while the latter ranks second on the team in both receptions (56) and receiving yards (544).
The Jaguars will need all the help they can get Sunday afternoon, and getting players such as Allen and Shenault back certainly helps.
As for the Patriots, they, too, are dealing with a COVID situation, with multiple players, including Matthew Judon, on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
The Patriots and Jaguars are scheduled to kick off from Gillette Stadium at 1 p.m. ET.