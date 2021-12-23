Patriots Injury Report: Key Offensive Players Miss Another Pre-Bills Practice

The Patriots have multiple question marks on their roster ahead of Sunday’s rematch with the Buffalo Bills.

As was the case Wednesday, receiver Nelson Aghlor and running back Rhamondre Stevenson both missed Thursday’s practice due to a concussion and illness, respectively. New England wideout Kendrick Bourne also remained out while on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Bill Belichick on Wednesday said Bourne still could play Sunday if he clears the NFL’s return-to-play protocols.

Aside from the removal of special teamer Matthew Slater, who was limited Wednesday due to a non-COVID illness, Thursday’s injury report mirrors Wednesday’s.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
WR Nelson Agholor, Concussion
RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Illness

LIMITED AVAILABILITY
C David Andrews, Shoulder
DL Christian Barmore, Knee
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Ribs/Ankle
RB Brandon Bolden, Knee
K Nick Folk, Left Knee
RB Damien Harris, Hamstring
WR N’Keal Harry, Hip
S Adrian Phillips, Knee
ST Matthew Slater, Illness

The Patriots and the Bills will kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

New England is looking to strengthen its lead in the AFC East, while Buffalo is looking to move into first place and control its own destiny.

