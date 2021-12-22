Patriots Injury Report: Here’s Why Rhamondre Stevenson Missed Practice

NESN Logo Sign In

An illness kept Rhamondre Stevenson out of Wednesday’s New England Patriots practice.

The rookie running back was one of two players listed as “did not participate” on the Patriots’ first injury report of Week 16. Wide receiver Nelson Agholor is in concussion protocol and also was absent Wednesday.

A total of nine players were listed as limited, including two new additions to the injury report. Receiver N’Keal Harry was limited with a hip injury, and special teams captain Matthew Slater is dealing with an illness.

Linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley, who left early in Saturday’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts, was a limited participant as he recovers from ankle and ribs injury. Running back Damien Harris remains limited with the hamstring injury that kept him out of the Colts game.

Offensive tackle Trent Brown is off the injury report for the first time since Week 1.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

WR Nelson Agholor, Concussion

RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Illness

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

C David Andrews, Shoulder

DL Christian Barmore, Knee

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Ribs/Ankle

RB Brandon Bolden, Knee

K Nick Folk, Left Knee

RB Damien Harris, Hamstring

WR N’Keal Harry, Hip

S Adrian Phillips, Knee

ST Matthew Slater, Illness