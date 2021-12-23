Here’s Three Veteran Familiar Faces Celtics Could Bring In With 10-Day

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics still are dealing with a pretty serious COVID-19 outbreak and added another player to the NBA’s health and safety protocols Thursday.

Celtics center Enes Freedom is the latest player to come down with the virus and now Boston has had eight players enter the league’s protocols over the last two weeks. The NBA leaguewide has been dealing with COVID-19 issues in recent weeks and in response a handful of players have been given 10-day contracts to fill in.

While some teams have opted to sign young players out of the G League, the Celtics have signed veterans Joe Johnson and C.J. Miles while the team attempts to get healthy. With Freedom sidelined, the Celtics are down to just Robert Williams and Bruno Fernando in the front court as Al Horford, Grant Williams, Juancho Hernangomez and Jabari Parker also are on the shelf with COVID-19.

Boston’s thin in the front court, but if it were to continue its trend of signing veterans to 10-day contracts, there are a few familiar faces that it could bring in.

Here are three guys they should look at:

Jared Sullinger – Power Forward

The big man was selected 21st overall by the Celtics in the 2012 NBA Draft and over four seasons in Boston averaged 11.1 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. Sullinger hasn’t played in the NBA since the 2016-17 season but is just 29 years old and spent two seasons since in China, where he averaged 29.5 points and 15.7 rebounds per game. With the Celtics down pretty much all of their big men, why not bring in Sully for one last hurrah?

Amir Johnson – Power Forward/Center

Johnson spent two seasons in Boston and was a consistent cog for the Celtics over that span. He averaged 6.9 points and 5.5 rebounds per game for the C’s. Johnson is 34 years old and has been out of the NBA since playing for the Philadelphia 76ers during the 2018-19 season. Johnson is a 14-year veteran who could seamlessly slide into the Boston frontcourt.