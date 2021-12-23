David Pastrnak Hoping Time Off Will Help Break Scoring Slump For Bruins

NESN Logo Sign In

David Pastrnak has not been himself this season, but he is trying to look on the bright side.

The Boston Bruins winger has eight goals despite a team-high 115 shots in 26 games. He’s hit the post several times and just hasn’t had any sort of puck luck.

“Had some tough luck around the net. Obviously had the chances. I always look at it in a positive way, I’m having the chances. It’s just about time for me to bury those opportunities,” Pastrnak said over Zoom on Thursday. “Trying to see that it’s better to have the opportunities and not score than not have them at all.

“But obviously I’m a little bit frustrated at some point because you’re used to burying these opportunities. This time (off) is going to help me to reset a little bit and I’m already looking forward to coming back after a couple days off.”

The NHL shut down operations a few days prior to its scheduled holiday break due to several teams dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak, including the Bruins.

But it’s not just Pastrnak that is having trouble scoring, it’s the team as a whole.

“I think that’s where we’ve been struggling all around,” Pastrnak said. “Haven’t scored many goals, haven’t really gone in for us. We just need to get better in the O-zone, spend more time with the puck and that will bring more offensive chances for us.