Patriots Injury Report: Two Offensive Weapons Ruled Out For Bills Game

NESN Logo Sign In

Wide receiver Nelson Agholor and running back Rhamondre Stevenson will not suit up Sunday for the New England Patriots.

The Patriots on Friday ruled Agholor and Stevenson out for this weekend’s matchup with the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium.

Agholor remains in concussion protocol after a hit to the head knocked him out of last Saturday’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Stevenson is dealing with an illness. Neither player practiced this week.

The Patriots subsequently placed Stevenson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

New England also ruled out rookie safety Joshuah Bledsoe (calf) and listed eight players as questionable for Sunday, including lead back Damien Harris (hamstring), who did not play against the Colts. All eight were limited in practice Friday.

OUT

WR Nelson Agholor, Concussion

S Joshuah Bledsoe, Calf

RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Illness

QUESTIONABLE

C David Andrews, Shoulder

DL Christian Barmore, Knee

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Ribs/Ankle

RB Brandon Bolden, Knee

K Nick Folk, Left Knee

RB Damien Harris, Hamstring

WR N’Keal Harry, Hip

S Adrian Phillips, Knee