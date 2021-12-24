Patriots Injury Report: Two Offensive Weapons Ruled Out For Bills Game

Wide receiver Nelson Agholor and running back Rhamondre Stevenson will not suit up Sunday for the New England Patriots.
The Patriots on Friday ruled Agholor and Stevenson out for this weekend’s matchup with the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium.
Agholor remains in concussion protocol after a hit to the head knocked him out of last Saturday’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Stevenson is dealing with an illness. Neither player practiced this week.
The Patriots subsequently placed Stevenson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
New England also ruled out rookie safety Joshuah Bledsoe (calf) and listed eight players as questionable for Sunday, including lead back Damien Harris (hamstring), who did not play against the Colts. All eight were limited in practice Friday.
OUT
WR Nelson Agholor, Concussion
S Joshuah Bledsoe, Calf
RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Illness
QUESTIONABLE
C David Andrews, Shoulder
DL Christian Barmore, Knee
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Ribs/Ankle
RB Brandon Bolden, Knee
K Nick Folk, Left Knee
RB Damien Harris, Hamstring
WR N’Keal Harry, Hip
S Adrian Phillips, Knee
Receiver Kendrick Bourne’s status for Sunday remains unclear. Bourne has spent the entire week on the COVID list but could be activated in time to play if he meets the NFL’s return-to-play criteria.
With just two fully healthy receivers on their 53-man roster (Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski), the Patriots could be forced to elevate Kristian Wilkerson and/or Tre Nixon from their practice squad for additional depth at the position.
Running back J.J. Taylor, who was removed from COVID reserve earlier this week, likely will make his return to the lineup in Stevenson’s absence.
The Bills listed just one player on their final injury report of Week 16: defensive tackle Star Lotulelei (questionable, personal matter). Buffalo wideouts Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis are on the COVID list and will not play Sunday.