Why Two Patriots Practice Squadders Could Play Important Roles Vs. Bills

Get to know the names Kristian Wilkerson and Tre Nixon. You could see them catching passes from Mac Jones this Sunday.

Wilkerson and Nixon are the New England Patriots’ practice squad receivers. Both could be pressed into game action against the Buffalo Bills if Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor are unable to play.

Bourne (reserve/COVID-19 list) and Agholor (concussion protocol) both missed Wednesday’s practice, putting their availability for Sunday in doubt. Before practice, head coach Bill Belichick offered positive reviews of their potential fill-ins.

Wilkerson is the more experienced of the two, having joined the Patriots as an undrafted rookie just before the start of the 2020 season. A wildly productive pass-catcher at FCS Southeast Missouri State, he’s been elevated to New England’s gameday roster twice but has played a total of just six offensive snaps, seeing zero targets.

The 6-foot-1, 214-pound Wilkerson made an early push for a 53-man roster spot this past summer before a rash of drops derailed his bid. Still, he was New England’s leading receiver in the preseason, catching 13 passes on 17 targets for 147 yards.

Belichick said Wilkerson has developed “quite a bit” in his two seasons as a Patriots practice squadder.

“Wilk’s really improved in every area of the game,” Belichick said. “First of all, overall, just the maturity and professionalism. Just the way he prepares, trains, takes care of himself, is ready to go every day. He’s very dependable when he walks in the building. You know what you’re going to get from him as a receiver and a blocker. He’s improved in his route-running, his blocking, all things that go into being a receiver, catching the ball. He consistently shows up in practice.”