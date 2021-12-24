Patriots Place Rhamondre Stevenson On COVID List Ahead Of Bills Game

NESN Logo Sign In

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson on Friday became the latest New England Patriots player to land on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Patriots placed Stevenson on COVID reserve ahead of their Week 16 matchup with the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. The fourth-round rookie already had been ruled out for Sunday’s game after missing all three practices this week with an illness.

Today?s COVID-19 reserve list features 24 new additions, all as a result of positive tests pic.twitter.com/Dr9WKYLtHo — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 24, 2021

Stevenson joins wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, offensive lineman Yasir Durant and linebackers Harvey Langi, Ronnie Perkins and Cameron McGrone on the COVID list. It remains unclear whether Bourne, who is vaccinated, will be cleared in time to play against Buffalo. He also sat out all three practices this week.

The NFL recently altered its protocols to allow vaccinated, asymptomatic players to return more quickly. Unvaccinated players still must sit out a minimum of 10 days. Stevenson’s vaccination status is unclear.

The Patriots also ruled out receiver Nelson Agholor (concussion) and safety Joshuah Bledsoe (calf) for Sunday and listed eight players as questionable, including lead back Damien Harris, who missed last week’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts with a hamstring injury.

Stevenson has shared the early-down workload with Harris since becoming a mainstay in New England’s gameday lineup in early November. Expect second-year pro J.J. Taylor, who returned Wednesday from a three-week stint on the COVID list and has not played since Week 10, to slot back into the lineup in his absence.