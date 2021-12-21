Patriots Facing Major Questions At Wide Receiver Ahead Of Bills Rematch

NESN Logo Sign In

Extreme winds severely limited the New England Patriots’ passing game in their first meeting with the Buffalo Bills.

They could struggle to throw the ball for a different reason in this Sunday’s rematch.

Five days out from what could wind up being a de facto AFC East championship game at Gillette Stadium, the statuses of three of the Patriots’ top four wide receivers are in doubt.

Nelson Agholor and N’Keal Harry both exited Saturday night’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts after taking hard hits to the head. The Patriots announced Agholor had suffered a head injury; Harry’s occurred too late to receive an official in-game diagnosis.

Then, on Monday, New England placed Kendrick Bourne on the reserve/COVID-19 list, along with a trio of reserve linebackers.

It’s possible Agholor, Harry and Bourne all could be cleared in time for Sunday’s game (more on that below). But if they’re not, the Patriots would be forced to make do with a skeleton wideout crew consisting of Jakobi Meyers, Gunner Olszewski and practice squadders Kristian Wilkerson and Tre Nixon.

Of those four, only Meyers — New England’s No. 1 receiver — has been a legitimate offensive threat at the NFL level.