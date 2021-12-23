Patriots’ J.C. Jackson Deciding On Name For ‘Island’ After Pro Bowl Nod

New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson channeled his inner Darrelle Revis as he reveled in his first career Pro Bowl selection.
Jackson, who has more interceptions than any NFL player since he entered the league in 2018, said he enjoys being on a Revis-esque “island” — catchy nickname to be determined.
“I’m a lockdown corner,” Jackson boasted during a video call with reporters. “I like to be on an island. That’s what I get paid to do. … I’m trying to create my own island. I haven’t come up with no name yet, but it’s coming real soon.”
The 26-year-old Jackson ranks first the NFL in passes defended this season (20), second in interceptions (seven) and leads all cornerbacks with at least 100 coverage snaps in passer rating against (39.6), per Pro Football Focus. On Wednesday, he was rewarded with a Pro Bowl nod — an honor teammate Adrian Phillips said Jackson should have received last season, as well.
Jackson, who’s embraced the moniker “Mr. INT” this season, believes it will be the first of many.
“It was a blessing, man, just being able to be in my first Pro Bowl,” he said. “It means a lot to me and everything that I’ve dedicated and all the hard work I’ve put in. I’m looking forward to the Pro Bowl and to making many more Pro Bowls.”
Pro Bowl recognition was just one of Jackson’s NFL goals, however. Already a Super Bowl champion, he aspires to even greater personal achievements.
“That’s always been my goal since I entered the NFL,” Jackson said. “I want to meet all the goals. I want to be a Hall of Famer, Pro Bowl, All-Pro. That’s what you play for. You play to be the best. You play to compete.”
After experiencing some early-season hiccups as he adjusted to life without superstar running mate Stephon Gilmore, Jackson has been borderline unbeatable of late. Over his last six games, he has more interceptions and pass breakups (10 total) than receptions allowed (nine), per PFF.
Jackson will face one of his toughest challenges of the season this Sunday: a rematch with All-Pro Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs. He held Diggs to four catches for 51 yards in Week 14, but that was amid gale-force winds that made passing a challenge.