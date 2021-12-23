Patriots’ J.C. Jackson Deciding On Name For ‘Island’ After Pro Bowl Nod

NESN Logo Sign In

New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson channeled his inner Darrelle Revis as he reveled in his first career Pro Bowl selection.

Jackson, who has more interceptions than any NFL player since he entered the league in 2018, said he enjoys being on a Revis-esque “island” — catchy nickname to be determined.

“I’m a lockdown corner,” Jackson boasted during a video call with reporters. “I like to be on an island. That’s what I get paid to do. … I’m trying to create my own island. I haven’t come up with no name yet, but it’s coming real soon.”

The 26-year-old Jackson ranks first the NFL in passes defended this season (20), second in interceptions (seven) and leads all cornerbacks with at least 100 coverage snaps in passer rating against (39.6), per Pro Football Focus. On Wednesday, he was rewarded with a Pro Bowl nod — an honor teammate Adrian Phillips said Jackson should have received last season, as well.

Jackson, who’s embraced the moniker “Mr. INT” this season, believes it will be the first of many.

“It was a blessing, man, just being able to be in my first Pro Bowl,” he said. “It means a lot to me and everything that I’ve dedicated and all the hard work I’ve put in. I’m looking forward to the Pro Bowl and to making many more Pro Bowls.”

Pro Bowl recognition was just one of Jackson’s NFL goals, however. Already a Super Bowl champion, he aspires to even greater personal achievements.