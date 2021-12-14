Patriots Practice Notes: Kyle Dugger, Josh Uche Return Ahead Of Colts Game

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Some assorted notes and observations from Tuesday’s New England Patriots practice outside Gillette Stadium:

— Safety Kyle Dugger is back from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Dugger practiced for the first time since testing positive for the coronavirus two weeks ago — a diagnosis that prevented him from playing in last Monday night’s win over the Buffalo Bills. The second-year pro has been a vital part of the Patriots’ top-ranked defense this season, playing 75.6% of defensive snaps and ranking second behind linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley in tackles.

Tuesday’s return bodes well for Dugger’s availability for this Saturday night’s matchup with the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

— Linebacker Josh Uche was back at practice, starting the 21-day clock on his return from injured reserve.

Uche sat out the last three games after suffering an ankle injury during the Patriots’ Week 10 win over the Cleveland Browns. He will be eligible to play Saturday against Indy if activated to the 53-man roster.

— Running back Damien Harris (hamstring) and safety Adrian Phillips (knee) both practiced after exiting the Buffalo game with injuries. Their levels of participation will be revealed when the Patriots release their first injury report of the week Tuesday afternoon.