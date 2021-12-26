Patriots Rumors: Kyle Dugger Fined For Fight; No Fines For Colts Players

NESN Logo Sign In

The fight that got Kyle Dugger ejected from last week’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts also lightened the New England Patriots safety’s wallet.

Dugger was fined $10,520 for scuffling after the whistle with Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., according to a report Sunday from ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Mike Reiss.

Neither Pittman nor Indy wideout T.Y. Hilton faced supplemental discipline for their roles in the scrap. Pittman was ejected along with Dugger, and Patriots coach Bill Belichick argued that Hilton should have been thrown out, as well, for pushing an official.

The NFL consulted with that official before deciding not to fine Hilton, per Schefter.

Patriots? S Kyle Dugger was fined $10,520 for his actions in an altercation last Saturday. After reviewing video, Michael Pittman was not fined. Also, the Colts? T.Y. Hilton was not fined after the league consulted with the official in question. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 26, 2021

Dugger said this week that he needs “to be smarter” to avoid such situations in the future.

“Slow down my thinking,” the 2020 second-round draft pick said. “It’s really hard when the situation happened the way it did happen, with the pushing. But I just have to be smarter, because it resulted in me getting kicked out of the game, which, I can’t help the team from the locker room. So I just have to be smarter, learn from it and try to slow down in a situation like that.”