Patriots Rumors: Damien Harris To Play In Divisional Clash Against Bills

The New England Patriots reportedly will have their top running back available for Sunday’s critically important contest at Gillette Stadium.

Damien Harris, who previously was listed as questionable for Week 16, will play in New England’s final regular-season meeting with the Buffalo Bills, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Harris was inactive for the Patriots’ Week 15 loss to the Indianapolis Colts due to a hamstring injury.

An active Harris is great news for the Patriots, who won’t have Rhamondre Stevenson at their disposal Sunday afternoon. The rookie running back missed practices earlier in the week due to an illness and eventually was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. New England did, however, recently activate J.J. Taylor off the reserve/COVID-19 list. The second-year back hasn’t appeared in a game since Week 10.

Harris last suited up in the Patriots’ “Monday Night Football” win in Buffalo on Dec. 6. The third-year pro racked up 111 yards — the second-highest single-game total of his career — on 10 carries in New England’s 14-10 win. Sixty-four of those yards came on the game’s opening score, which proved to be the Patriots’ lone touchdown at Highmark Stadium.

Elsewhere on the illness/injury report, Nelson Agholor will be inactive for Bills-Patriots due to a concussion. But New England will have Kendrick Bourne available after the wideout officially cleared COVID-19 protocols Saturday.