Bill Belichick Can’t Understand Why This Colts Player Wasn’t Ejected

Bill Belichick has an issue with how officials handled a post-whistle incident during Saturday night’s game in Indianapolis.

Midway through the third quarter, Patriots safety Kyle Dugger and Colts receiver Michael Pittman Jr. got into a heated, physical exchange that led to both players being ejected. Pittman, while adjusting his helmet, shoved Dugger, who swung back. Indy’s top wideout then went back at Dugger, with the New England safety appearing to pull off Pittman’s helmet.

Belichick was asked about the incident during his Monday morning video conference. During his answer, the Patriots head coach expressed confusion over why Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton wasn’t ejected after pushing an official. You can click here for video evidence of Hilton making contact with a referee.

Here are Belichick’s full remarks:

“Well, we’ve talked about those situations. We talk about them every year. We talk about them multiple times over the course of the year. You know, I see what happened, not sure how anybody else will see it. So, doesn’t really matter what I think, anyway. We’ll go through it.

“Based on the rule, I don’t see why T.Y. Hilton wasn’t ejected. I mean, he pushed an official — that was pretty clear. But that wasn’t called at all. That’s a clear-cut ejection to me. But the Dugger play, you know, Pittman comes from behind, Kyle turns around, there’s an exchange. Pittman’s helmet was off. I mean, he was trying to put his helmet on as he approached Kyle at the end of the play. So, it came off pretty quickly. I don’t know whether Kyle knocked it off or if it would’ve come off anyway, or whatever.

“Bottom line is both players got ejected. I would say I understand that, whether I agree with it or not. That’s a whole other discussion. I don’t understand why T.Y. Hilton wasn’t ejected for contacting an official; intentionally or unintentionally, that has no bearing on the play. And those plays are reviewable and are reviewed. So, I don’t understand that one. You’d have to talk to the officials about that — they’re the ones that made the call.”