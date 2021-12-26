Jayson Tatum Responds To Jaylen Brown’s Call-Out Over Chipped Tooth

NESN Logo Sign In

Jaylen Brown suffered from a bit of friendly fire Saturday afternoon.

Brown took an inadvertent Jayson Tatum elbow to the face in the first half of the Celtics’ eventual Christmas Day loss to the Bucks. Brown avoided injury but didn’t leave the incident unscathed, as one of his front teeth was chipped.

The sixth-year pro jokingly called out his fellow C’s franchise cornerstone after the game at Fiserv Forum. Tatum returned serve with a topical response.

“My bad champ? got you a (tooth emoji) for the holidays,” Tatum tweeted at Brown.

My bad champ? got you a ? for the holidays https://t.co/HWmdtO4ICq — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) December 26, 2021

No disrespect to Brown’s teeth, but a better gift for the swingman and the rest of the Celtics would be a victory. Boston will try to earn just that Monday when it visits the Minnesota Timberwolves.