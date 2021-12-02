NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — Jayson Tatum was in a joking mood postgame after the Boston Celtics’ 88-87 win against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Tatum had a career-high 16 rebounds, but addressed that he may have stepped on some of his teammates toes on the defensive end.

“You know Rob (Robert Williams) gets mad at me sometimes because he feels like he boxes out and I come steal it, but you know it’s part of the game,” Tatum joked during a postgame press conference.

Tatum made up for some of his early shooting and acknowledged that he will do whatever it takes to help contribute to win the game. Even if that means coming in hot to pull down balls over his own teammates’ heads.