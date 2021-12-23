Why Saints’ Quarterback COVID Situation Is Bad News For Patriots

The New England Patriots can clinch the AFC East title this weekend with a win over the Buffalo Bills and a Miami Dolphins loss.
The likelihood of the latter happening just took a significant hit.
Miami’s Week 16 opponent, the New Orleans Saints, is preparing to start third-string rookie quarterback Ian Book after placing Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, according to multiple reports.
The Dolphins and Saints are scheduled to play Monday night at Caesars Superdome.
Book, a fourth-round draft pick out of Notre Dame, has yet to take a regular season NFL snap. He didn’t do much passing in the preseason, either, going 9-for-13 for 126 yards and an interception in his lone appearance. Book actually is the fourth man on New Orleans’ QB depth chart, as original starter Jameis Winston is out of the year with a torn ACL.
The Saints did prove last week, when they overwhelmed Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 9-0 win, that they don’t need even a remotely explosive offense to win games. And though the red-hot Dolphins are riding a six-game win streak, they barely squeaked past the cellar-dwelling New York Jets last Sunday, winning 31-24.
Still, asking an untested rookie quarterback to win on “Monday Night Football” in his first NFL start? That’s a difficult proposition.
A Miami victory would delay New England’s opportunity to win the AFC East by at least another week, as beating the Bills alone would not be enough to clinch. The Patriots also can secure a division title by beating Buffalo this week and then winning either of their final two games (vs. Jacksonville, at Miami).