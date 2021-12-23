Why Saints’ Quarterback COVID Situation Is Bad News For Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots can clinch the AFC East title this weekend with a win over the Buffalo Bills and a Miami Dolphins loss.

The likelihood of the latter happening just took a significant hit.

Miami’s Week 16 opponent, the New Orleans Saints, is preparing to start third-string rookie quarterback Ian Book after placing Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, according to multiple reports.

The Dolphins and Saints are scheduled to play Monday night at Caesars Superdome.

Hearing that Taysom Hill will be going on the Covid-19 list. Ian Book appears in line to start this week. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) December 23, 2021

The #Saints are starting Ian Book this weekend, per me and @TomPelissero. With Trevor Siemian out, Taysom Hill is going on the COVID-19 reserve list. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 23, 2021

Book, a fourth-round draft pick out of Notre Dame, has yet to take a regular season NFL snap. He didn’t do much passing in the preseason, either, going 9-for-13 for 126 yards and an interception in his lone appearance. Book actually is the fourth man on New Orleans’ QB depth chart, as original starter Jameis Winston is out of the year with a torn ACL.