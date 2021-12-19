Skip Bayless Uses Patriots Miscue To Take Tom Brady Victory Lap

NESN Logo Sign In

Skip Bayless couldn’t pass up the opportunity to take a shot at Bill Belichick while simultaneously praising Tom Brady during Saturday night’s game between the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts.

The Colts blocked a punt in the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium, resulting in an Indianapolis touchdown and the following tweet from Bayless:

“Never thought I’d see a Belichick team give up a blocked punt for a touchdown. Brady>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>Belichick.“

Never thought I'd see a Belichick team give up a blocked punt for a touchdown. Brady>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>Belichick. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 19, 2021

Sure, it’s strange to see the Patriots struggle on special teams. The blocked punt was the third they’ve allowed this season, a concerning trend for a buttoned-up team that usually limits its mistakes.

But using Saturday’s miscue as evidence that Brady is better than Belichick? Seems kind of random.

Then again, Bayless has been beating this drum for a while.