Skip Bayless Shades Bill Belichick After Tom Brady, Bucs Win Super Bowl

NESN Logo Sign In

Not only did Skip Bayless thoroughly enjoy the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super Bowl LV win over the Kansas City Chiefs, as it showed again why Tom Brady is considered the greatest quarterback in NFL history.

He also used Sunday’s championship outcome to throw some additional shade at New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

“The single biggest reason the Buccaneers won the Super Bowl — and I can’t believe those words just came out of my mouth — was that number one, Bill Belichick pushed Tom Brady out the back door in New England. That was number one,” Bayless said Monday on FS1’s “Undisputed.” “You don’t doubt the GOAT like that. You don’t shame him publicly with stories from inside the Patriots, that the whole coaching staff was down on him, they thought it was time for him to go home and call it a career.”

"The single biggest reason the Buccaneers won the Super Bowl was that Bill Belichick pushed Tom Brady out the back door in New England." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/5k7pYdufGR — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 8, 2021

Bayless has called out Belichick several times since Brady decided to leave New England to sign with Tampa Bay in free agency, especially as the Buccaneers marched through the NFL postseason.

He believes Brady was the “driving force” behind New England’s dynasty, which resulted in six Super Bowl titles, and now believes the QB will become the “driving force” behind a Tampa Bay dynasty, all while Belichick has been “exposed” as the Patriots’ general manager.

“Bill Belichick has gotten exposed. Not as a coach. Not as a defensive coordinator. But as the GM of the Patriots,” Bayless said Monday, hammering home a previous take. “As a team builder, he is now (Michael) Jordan esque, as in he’s terrible.

” … If you track the (Patriots’) last 10 years, the talent has gone down, down, down, down. Brady rose above it as much as he could until finally he said, ‘I’m out.’ “

"Bill Belichick has gotten exposed as a GM of the Patriots. As a team builder, he is now Jordan-esque, as in he's terrible."



— @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/W95yIrzcwp — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 8, 2021

Brady leaving the Patriots wasn’t a good look for Belichick after New England stumbled to a 7-9 finish and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

Now, with Brady winning his seventh ring as a member of the Bucs, the optics are even worse for the man in charge in Foxboro.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images