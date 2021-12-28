This Profane Mantra Motivated Tom Brady During Patriots’ 2016 Title Run

NESN Logo Sign In

Late in Episode 7 of his “Man in the Arena” docuseries, Tom Brady reveals a motto that, had it been widely known at the time, would have appeared on thousands of T-shirts across New England.

The episode, which premieres Tuesday night at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN+, focuses on the 2016 Patriots season, which began with Brady serving his four-game Deflategate suspension.

“From the suspension standpoint, once that was over, that was over,” the quarterback says. “That was in the past. I wasn’t going to dwell on that. It was an FEA year.”

FEA year?

“FEA meant ‘(Expletive) ’em all,’ man,” Brady continued. “They ain’t cheering for you anyway, so you may as well go out there and win. Because we’re going to go please everybody and get everybody to like us by losing? (Expletive) that. We’re not doing that. We’re going to go (expletive) ’em all.”

Brady achieved that goal.

After returning in Week 5, he began one of the most ruthlessly efficient campaigns of his NFL career. He completed 67.4% of his passes (second-best behind 2007), averaged 8.2 yards per attempt (third-best), posted a 112.2 passer rating (second-best) and threw 28 touchdowns with just two interceptions as the Patriots went 11-1 in regular-season games he started.