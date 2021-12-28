ESPN Names 2021 Patriots’ Team MVP As Regular Season Winds Down

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots spared no expenses this past offseason, and the player who received the most lucrative contract has lived up to expectations and then some.

Matthew Judon has been sensational in his first season in Foxboro. The linebacker’s 12.5 sacks pace the Patriots by a considerable margin — Kyle Van Noy is next on the list with four — and he also leads the team in tackles for loss with 13.

It’s truly been a career season for Judon, who arrived to New England with two Pro Bowl nods on his NFL résumé. All things considered, it should come as no surprise that ESPN named the star pass-rusher as the Patriots’ non-quarterback MVP for the 2021 campaign.

“Coming off arguably his most disappointing performance of the season in a 33-21 loss to the Bills when he didn’t consistently generate a pass rush, Judon still gets the nod for his overall body of work (12.5 sacks),” Mike Reiss wrote. “Up to Week 16, he had been the team’s most disruptive defender, along with CB J.C. Jackson. Kicker Nick Folk (34-of-37 on FGs) is in the discussion, as well.”

Judon has played in every game for the Patriots this season, but that streak is in jeopardy of ending this Sunday. Judon and fellow linebacker Ja’Whaun Bently on Monday were placed on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list.