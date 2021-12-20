Twitter Has Déjà Vu After Ravens Can’t Convert Winning Two-Point Attempt

NESN Logo Sign In

For the second time in three weeks, the Baltimore Ravens lost a game due to a missed two-point conversion.

Tyler Huntley — playing in place of quarterback Lamar Jackson, who missed a game due to injury for the first time in his career — scored a last-minute touchdown to cut the Green Bay Packers’ lead to 31-30, where a successful extra point from kicker Justin Tucker likely would have forced overtime with 42 seconds to play.

But instead, Ravens coach John Harbaugh decided to attempt to win it with two points. And though they couldn’t really catch onto him for four quarters, the Packers defense stopped tight end Mark Andrews in the end zone to keep the one-point lead.

The call brought back what probably are bitter memories for Ravens fans. Back in Week 13, the Ravens couldn’t convert what would have been a winning two-point attempt against the Pittsburgh Steelers, falling 20-19.

Of course, Twitter had a bit of déjà vu:

Literally everyone: ?Please just kick the extra point.?



John Harbaugh: pic.twitter.com/kYaYtNmnYk — Oluwajomiloju ?? (@JomiAdeniran) December 20, 2021

Harbaugh out there playing Madden… — Reggie Wayne (@ReggieWayne_17) December 20, 2021

When someone asks John Harbaugh if he wants to play for the tie pic.twitter.com/7asNH8T46G — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) December 20, 2021

Throw the entire two-point conversion rollout section of the playbook into the abyss — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) December 20, 2021

justin tucker on the sideline like pic.twitter.com/A0nXPSu1nD — SB Nation (@SBNation) December 20, 2021

The Ravens, losers of three straight, will look to get back on track Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.