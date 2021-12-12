What Lamar Jackson Injury, Ravens Loss Mean For Patriots, Playoff Race

NESN Logo Sign In

One of the NFL’s most electric playmakers was carted to the locker room Sunday afternoon.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson suffered an ankle injury during the first half of his team’s Week 14 matchup with the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The severity of Jackson’s injury has not been reported, but he exited the game and did not return. The Ravens went on to lose 24-22.

“Lamar has an ankle sprain,” head coach John Harbaugh told reporters postgame. “We’ll look at it more (Monday) and see where we’re at.”

The injury and the loss had major ramifications for the AFC playoff race, as Baltimore entered Sunday ranked second in the conference behind the 9-4 New England Patriots. The Ravens now sit at 8-5 with four weeks remaining and lead the Browns by just one game in the AFC North standings.

Baltimore already was facing arguably the most difficult remaining schedule of any AFC contender (Green Bay at home, Cincinnati away, Los Angeles Rams at home, Pittsburgh at home). If Jackson misses time, it would be forced to navigate that perilous stretch with backup Tyler Huntley behind center.