Packers' Week 15 Win Vs. Ravens Was Absolute Roller Coaster For Bettors

Those who had Green Bay Packers spread tickets were treated to a wild ride during Sunday’s Week 15 game against the Baltimore Ravens — no matter when they were purchased.

The Packers-Ravens line was moving throughout the week. The look-ahead line before Week 14 had the Packers as a two-point favorite. That jumped to seven points following last week’s injury to Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, but came back down to a five-point edge for Green Bay with Baltimore expressing early-week confidence that Jackson would play.

Well, just before Jackson officially was ruled out Sunday, oddsmakers bumped the spread back up. It closed with the Packers as a nine-point favorite, according to Wynn Bet. Wynn Bet revealed before kick off that 86% of spread bets were placed on Packers -9, which accounted for 85% of the total money wagered.

And while the Packers looked to be in position to cover — Green Bay held a 31-17 lead with 9:30 left — the Ravens came away with a back door cover as they scored touchdowns on each of their last two possessions. Baltimore even went for a game-winning two-point conversion, to the pleasure of Ravens moneyline bettors, but a pass from Tyler Huntley to Mark Andrews fell incomplete and the Packers held on for a 31-30 victory.

The 14% of bettors who took the Ravens with the points certainly were thrilled, as were the 89% of moneyline bettors who took Green Bay, according to Wynn Bet.

But those who took the Packers on the spread — whether it be -2 on the look-ahead, -5 or -7 earlier this week or even -9 on Sunday — must have felt slighted especially given the fact the Ravens did so short handed.