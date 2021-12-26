Patriots Inactives Reaction: Damien Harris Officially Active Vs. Bills

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots will have their leading rusher back in action Sunday afternoon.

Running back Damien Harris officially is active for the Patriots’ matchup with the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium after being listed as questionable with a hamstring injury.

Harris suffered the injury during New England’s win in Buffalo three weeks ago — after running for 111 yards and a touchdown on the Bills’ defense — and sat out last Saturday’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts. He’ll be expected to carry the load Sunday with Rhamondre Stevenson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Here is the Patriots’ full inactive list for Week 16:

WR Nelson Agholor (concussion)

S Joshuah Bledsoe (calf)

CB Shaun Wade (healthy scratch)

QB Jarrett Stidham (healthy scratch)

TE Devin Asiasi (healthy scratch)

CB Joejuan Williams (healthy scratch)

Some observations:

— Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne is active after being removed from the COVID list on Saturday. He’ll likely see an increased workload with Agholor unavailable. N’Keal Harry (hip) also is active.