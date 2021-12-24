Why 49ers-Titans Game Was Hard To Watch For Patriots Fans

NESN Logo Sign In

New England Patriots fans probably don’t need a reminder of what their team missed by choosing not to draft A.J. Brown or Deebo Samuel back in 2019. But they got one Thursday night.

Squaring off for the first time in their respective NFL careers, Brown and Samuel stuffed the stat sheet in the Tennessee Titans’ 20-17 primetime win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Brown finished with 11 catches on 16 targets for 145 yards and a touchdown for the victorious Titans. Samuel? Nine catches on 11 targets for 159 yards for San Francisco, plus an additional 32 yards on five carries.

The Patriots, of course, had a chance to draft both players three years ago. They wound up taking N’Keal Harry at No. 32 overall, the final pick of the first round. Samuel went four picks later. Brown fell to No. 51, six slots after New England grabbed cornerback Joejuan Williams with its second selection.

Still hard to believe the Patriots chose not to draft either of these guys in 2019. pic.twitter.com/Mbtces5nwn — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) December 24, 2021

Brown and Samuel are two of the many standout receivers produced by the 2019 draft — a list that also includes DK Metcalf, Terry McLaurin, Diontae Johnson and Hunter Renfrow — and both had pre-draft connections to the Patriots.

Samuel shouted out Bill Belichick on Instagram after a visit to Gillette Stadium, saying: “Hey Billy, I’ll see you in a month, my man.” Brown said he “cried (his) eyes out” when the Patriots didn’t take him at No. 32.