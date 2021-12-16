Why Brandon Bolden Is ‘Inspiration’ To Patriots Teammates, Coaches

NESN Logo Sign In

In 2019, after Brandon Bolden returned to New England following a one-year stint in Miami, Bill Belichick could hardly contain his excitement when discussing the veteran Patriots running back.

“I can’t tell you how happy I am to have Brandon back,” Belichick said late in the 2019 season, “and I think our team and our coaching staff feels the same way.”

Two years later, that affection has not waned.

Back with the Patriots after opting out of the 2020 season, Bolden remains one of Belichick’s most adored players. And this season, he’s also become one of their most important.

Since a hip injury ended James White’s season in Week 3, Bolden, who typically contributes mostly on special teams, has served as New England’s top pass-catching back, hauling in 94.1% of his targets (32 of 34) and posting career numbers in White’s usual role.

“Brandon’s one of the best and always has been,” Belichick said. “(It was) great to get him back here. The couple years we didn’t have him, whether that was ’18 in Miami or last year on the opt-out, we certainly missed him and missed his leadership, his personality. He’s always about football, but he has a nice way of putting a smile on his face, cracking a joke, pointing out a mistake that I’ve made, whatever.

“He has a good personality that blends that serious, competitive business side with enjoying the process and enjoying what we do and giving us some of his best performances at the most critical times and biggest games when we needed him most. He’s always done that, whether it’s a couple plays a game or catching five or six passes in a game or taking over James’ role this year. He’s always ready to go, he’s dependable, he’s consistent.”