How Patriots Plan To Replace James White After Running Back’s Injury

Tom Brady will be back on the Gillette Stadium game field this Sunday night. One of his old favorite targets will not be.

James White, the New England Patriots’ top pass-catching back during the final half-decade of the Brady era, suffered a hip subluxation during last Sunday’s loss to the New Orleans Saints. He had to be carted to the locker room and will be “out indefinitely,” according to a report Monday.

Losing White — who’d also become a valuable resource for New England’s new quarterback, Mac Jones — leaves a massive hole in the Patriots’ backfield. It’s not an exaggeration to call him one of the team’s most important offensive players.

“That?s hard,” running backs coach Ivan Fears said Tuesday in a video conference. “No doubt about it. But you’re always prepping for situations like this where you might be missing a key guy for a time period. We didn’t expect it for the whole time period, but if it turns out that way, that’s the way it turns out. But the guys we got have all been prepping to replace James if need be, so it’s not like we?re going cold turkey. We’re not going cold turkey.”

Despite their preparation, the Patriots could have a difficult time replacing White’s talents in the passing game, both as a receiver and as a blocker. He led all Patriots players in catches and receiving yards entering Week 3 and also had been the team’s top pass protector, bouncing back from a lackluster 2020 season in both areas.

“He’s an outstanding route-runner, playmaker in the passing game, very productive,” Fears said. “And James is also extremely smart, very aware, consistent in his blitz pickup as far as knowing who to go to, who to pick up, read the defenses. I mean, his experience level in that stuff is through the roof. So, we’re going to have to get some guys brought up to speed pretty fast to sort of pick up what he was going for us in that role.”

The obvious question, then, is who fills that void. Brandon Bolden took over most of White’s snaps in Sunday’s game, but he primarily plays on special teams and has limited offensive upside. Ideally, either rookie Rhamondre Stevenson or second-year pro J.J. Taylor — or a combination of the two — would slide into White’s role, with Damien Harris handling lead back duties. (The Patriots traded Sony Michel to the Los Angeles Rams late in the preseason, a deal they might now regret.)