Why Tom Brady Broke Microsoft Tablet During Bucs’ Loss To Saints

Tom Brady is willing to admit his emotions sometimes overrule his good sense.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback revealed Tuesday on his podcast with Jim Gray why he broke a Microsoft tablet during his team’s Week 15 loss to the New Orleans Saints. The fourth-quarter interception Brady threw Sunday all but sealed the Bucs’ defeat, and he was so angry he threw the tablet to the ground.

Tom Brady threw the tablet after his INT ?



(via @NFLBrasil)pic.twitter.com/PyvdFi30NO — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 20, 2021

Here’s Brady’s explanation of his thought process.

“I was pretty — well, the injuries are a totally separate emotion, obviously. I think, yeah, I was pretty (angry). I broke a tablet,” Brady told Gray, per CBS Boston. “I threw it. I didn’t want to throw an interception with that tablet, so I made sure it hit the ground. So it was out of use. There was no chance of that one being used after I got a hold of that tablet.”

Perhaps Brady believed tablet abuse is acceptable because he watched New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick spike his in 2019 during the AFC Championship Game. Or maybe Brady just didn’t care because Microsoft probably will provide the Buccaneers with several replacement options … free of charge.