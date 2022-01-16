Antonio Brown Admits He Should Have Handled Situation With Bucs Better

NESN Logo Sign In

Antonio Brown still seems annoyed about what prompted his outburst against the New York Jets, but he’s at the place where he can admit he should’ve handled the situation better.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout left in the middle of the game after taking off his shoulder pads and jogging off the field. He claims it’s because his ankle was hurt but Bruce Arians was trying to get him to play, while Arians said that he was telling Brown to leave if he couldn’t play because he was injured.

Brown remains without a team, and in an interview with TMZ, he took some accountability for his actions.

“What would you do if the coach told you to play while you were hurt or get out of here?” Brown said. “Obviously, I could have handled my emotions better, but sometimes under anger you might not handle yourself the right way.”

In the same interview, Brown clarified his comments about quarterback Tom Brady, who Brown says has reached out to him since the wide receiver was released by the Bucs.