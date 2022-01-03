Antonio Brown Drops Rap Song, Shares Obscure Message For Buccaneers

NESN Logo Sign In

If all this drama Sunday was to promote a rap song, we hope it was worth it for Antonio Brown.

He dramatically left Sunday’s game against the New York Jets, allegedly after a verbal altercation with Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians on the sideline. The fit, complete with the receiver tossing his jersey and all his padding around and walking across one end of the field, prompted Arians to kick him off the team.

Brown has been pretty active on social media since, posting pictures of his game-day outfits as well as a Fashion Nova ad with a pretty spot-on caption, considering how things played out.

Perhaps the best part? Brown is taking advantage of the situation to promote his rap song titled “Pit Not The Palace.”

It begs the question, with the shirtless exit, the police escort to the airport and the three Instagram posts since — was this all to create hype and tease the next chapter of his career as a rapper and Instagram model?

He also had a message for the Buccaneers, kind of?