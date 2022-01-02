Bruce Arians Addresses Antonio Brown Sideline Incident; ‘No Longer A Buc’

NESN Logo Sign In

Antonio Brown no longer is a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to head coach Bruce Arians.

Brown left the Buccaneers sideline Sunday during the third quarter against the New York Jets, throwing a tantrum while taking off his shoulder pads, jersey, undershirt and gloves. He threw the shirt and gloves into the stands at MetLife Stadium before his shirtless exit to the tunnel.

Arians quickly addressed the situation in his postgame press conference.

“He is no longer a Buc, alright?,” Arians said, per the team. “That’s the end of the story. Let’s talk about the guys that went out there and won the game.”

The bizarre incident took place with the Buccaneers trailing the Jets 24-10 before mounting a comeback en route to a 27-24 win. Brown, prior to his exit, saw five targets from quarterback Tom Brady and turned them into three catches for 26 yards.

“Yeah, that’s obviously a difficult situation,” Brady said when asked about Brown after the game. “I think we all want him to just, I think everybody should find, do what they can to help him in ways that he really needs it. We all love him. We care about him deeply. We want to see him be at his best and unfortunately it won’t be with our team.”

Sunday’s incident clearly served as the final straw for Arians and the team. After all, the head coach came out less than a week ago and shared how he was changing his stance on Brown.