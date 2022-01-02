Here’s What Reportedly Prompted Antonio Brown Sideline Tantrum, Exit

NESN Logo Sign In

The question that everyone asked immediately after Antonio Brown stripped down on the Buccaneers sideline during Sunday’s game against the New York Jets was, rather simply: Why?

What led the Tampa Bay wideout to do so, and then what led him to run off the field shirtless midway through the third quarter with the Buccaneers trailing the Jets by two scores.

Well, we may have our answer — head coach Bruce Arians essentially told him to.

“Just talked to Bruce Arians who said he was trying to get AB to go into game & AB refused,” NFL insider Jay Glazer tweeted Sunday evening. “(Arians) Tried again Brown refused & Arians told him to get out.”

Arians also told Glazer how he then saw Brown take off his jersey, pads, undershirt and gloves before departing the sideline. A shirtless Brown threw his undershirt and gloves into the stands.

“Yeah, I did,” Arians told Glazer. “Never seen anything like it in all my years.”

Arians shared after the game that Brown’s tenure with the Buccaneers officially is over.